Jon Hamm Shines as Desperate American Entangled in Beirut

Hollywood hasn’t known what to do with Jon Hamm since Mad Men, probably because Hollywood doesn’t make many movies about grownups. That’s especially true for grownups like the men Hamm is so adept at embodying: handsome, hyper-competent lugs whose handsomeness and hyper-competence is always edged with doubt. From Don Draper to the sports agent in Disney’s Million Dollar Arm, Hamm’s square-jawed existentialists don’t just worry, privately, over their own failures and secret vices. They face the truth that even that handsomeness and hyper-competence — and the success that both seem to promise — won’t be enough to keep them happy. They’re men smart enough to know that each day the world needs men like them less than it did the day before — but they’re not so smart that they know what to do about it.

Brad Anderson’s talky-smartish thriller Beirut, like the first half of Million Dollar Arm, sets Hamm’s sharpie loose in a country — in this case a fractious Lebanon — where the rules aren’t his. A prologue in the early ’70s establishes that he’s in over his head: With glittering disingenuousness, diplomat Mason Skiles (Hamm) works a soirée thick with Congress folks and local powers, only to be pulled aside and told that Karim (Yoav Sadian Rosenberg), the refugee boy he and his wife have taken in, is wanted right this minute for questioning about his terrorist brother. The problem is Karim is currently doling out canapes to senators — and Skiles never knew the kid had a brother. Hamm explodes at the authorities outside the party, sticking up for Karim, insisting that a thirteen-year-old could have nothing to do with it. The pleasure of beholding Hamm’s righteous fury is only undone by the actual explosions that come next.