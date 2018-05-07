Netflix Doc Jewel’s Catch One Introduces the World to an African-American LGBTQ Crusader

Jewel’s Catch One premieres on Netflix on May 1

Thanks to a female filmmaker who goes by C. Fitz — and Ava DuVernay, who acquired the film, Fitz’s debut, for release via the distribution collective ARRAY — the story of African-American lesbian/businesswoman/crusader Jewel Thais-Williams is now being told in the new documentary Jewel’s Catch One. The title is also the name of Thais-Williams’s Los Angeles nightclub, a legendary spot that survived more than forty years, mostly as a hangout for people of color, both gay and straight, and eventually attracting black celebs and pale-skinned superstars. Madonna, the venue’s most famous patron, even once held an album-release listening party there. (She doesn’t get interviewed in this doc, but Fitz does get sit-downs with Jewel’s regulars Sharon Stone and Sandra Bernhard.)

But the focus is Thais-Williams and her Jane-of-all-trades accomplishments as a club owner, a vegan restaurateur and an acupuncturist. More important, she’s one of L.A.’s most selfless activists, using her club as something like a halfway home for the LGBTQ community during the AIDS crisis of the homophobic 1980s.