Lean on Pete Chucks Out Everything False About Horse Movies

Since it’s about a boy and a horse, Andrew Haigh’s Lean on Pete might at first lull you into a sort of audience complacency. The boy’s broke, his dad’s laid up, and his equine pal Lean on Pete — a low-rent racing quarter horse — is starting to limp, which might spell its doom. Pete’s owner, a cranky jumble of nerves and swears and resentments embodied by Steve Buscemi, isn’t romantic about horses. His sometimes jockey (Chloe Sevigny) is a softer touch, but she reminds the boy, again and again, “It’s not a pet.” But the boy loves the beast, and if there’s one thing that the movies have taught us (other than that killing is the path to masculine actualization), it’s that no love is more sacred nor transformative than a young person’s for an animal. So you might think, in your theater seat, that you know where this story is going — that you can duck out to use the restroom or score some Goobers and not miss much before the finale jerks your tears.

You can’t. You shouldn’t. Writer-director Haigh (Weekend, 45 Years) dashes expectations in almost every scene. Working from a novel by Willy Vlautin, Haigh has committed himself to making a boy-and-his-horse movie that’s scraped free of everything false or sentimental about the genre. Still, by the end, in its painstakingly observational way, Lean on Pete had devastated me twice and hung me there in a state of tense uncertainty for thirty or forty minutes. You know how you can feel the act structure of movies in your bones and can tell how much movie is left based on how close the characters have come to achieving their goals and how many loose ends must be tied up? Haigh’s rhythms are singular, and Lean on Pete’s long back half stretches on with the same unpredictability of the Oregon/Idaho/Wyoming landscapes the boy and the horse trudge across. It’s harshly beautiful, liberated but deeply lonely. The worst happens, several times, but whenever it does, the boy does all that any of us can do: He just keeps moving on.