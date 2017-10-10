Marshall Makes a Likable Legal Thriller From the Real Life of Thurgood Marshall

America may be crumbling, but here’s at least one truth that might be cheering: They’ve finally figured out biopics. Ever since Walk Hard kicked its ass, that hokiest, flabbiest, most hilariously reductive of movies genres has become, like horror, the rare genre where the studios allow filmmakers to take risks, even to try out new structures. It’s hard to argue that Lincoln, that compressed drama of vote counting, or Get on Up, that percussive mix-tape on the theme of James Brown, stand as even the same kind of movie as Ray or The Buddy Holly Story. Now to that lineup of proudly cinematic Great Man tales comes Reginald Hudlin’s Marshall, a cheery, candied-up legal thriller and buddy comedy that just happens to star Chadwick Boseman (Jackie, Get on Up) as the first African-American to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. But don’t expect Marshall to trace the arc of that triumph life, or offer a broad overview of his role in the Civil Rights era, or even mention before the end titles the case Brown v. Board of Education.

Instead, Marshall plays like the tony pilot of a TV law procedural, a show about a crusading lawyer traveling the country on behalf of the NAACP, defending black men charged with crimes they probably didn’t commit. Here he takes on the case of a servant accused of raping a white socialite in Bridgeport, Conn. — and finds himself paired up with a wildly unqualified white co-counsel (Josh Gad) who has to do his talking for him. They could have called it From the Files of Thurgood Marshall, Part One: Social Justice Warrior.

It’s not art, but look at Boseman in those pinstripes, taking a sip from a water fountain labeled “Whites Only,” raining thunder down on white reporters on the courthouse steps about how from now on black Americans would claim all that the constitution purports to promise. Boseman plays Marshall as a performer himself, a man who understands that it takes some theater to shake white folks into recognizing injustice.