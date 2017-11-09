If You’re on Its Track, Murder on the Orient Express Is a Cozy Delight

With his new adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, the director/star Kenneth Branagh does nothing to besmirch the tried-and-true formula of Agatha Christie’s whodunit novels. But he does have an of-the-moment take on Christie’s beloved Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Branagh suggests Poirot as an emblem of order in a disorderly world, treating him as something of a superhero: Poirot doesn’t have super-strength or big punches to get to that realization, just his trademark miraculous insight. And, like superheroes in the first film of a franchise, he’s been given an emotional arc in which he discovers something about himself. On his sleuthing journey, Poirot must realize that truth is not quite as black and white as he would wish.

In the opening scene, Poirot is at the base of the Wailing Wall. As he’s explaining to an angry crowd his thought process for finding a stolen religious artifact, he nonsensically wedges his cane into a crack in the wall so that it’s sticking straight out. Five minutes later, after we’ve forgotten about the cane business, Poirot reveals to the crowd the identity of the real thief of the object; said thief, in his rush to escape, clotheslines himself right into that meticulously placed cane. I know no human on Earth could deduce so perfectly a suspect’s future reactions, and yet I was giddy when Poirot did so, because I don’t need Poirot to be real — I need him to be an aspiration, like an infallible Robert Mueller. And that’s exactly what Branagh delivers.

Branagh’s mustache here is broom-like and walrussy, and his accent lies somewhere between David Suchet’s and Peter Ustinov’s but not quite Albert Finney’s; no actor who takes on Poirot attempts a genuine Belgian accent — it’s part of the fun! (Please, read any Christie book and count how many exclamation points you find on a single page.) As director, Branagh fully embraces the almost-farcical Christie habit of placing archetypal characters in fits of hysterics. “Vice is where the devil finds his darlings,” growls Penelope Cruz when her prudish teetotaler (and suspect) Pilar Estravados gets offered a nip of champagne. More than once, Branagh’s Poirot wheezes with delighted laughter as he thumbs through a Christie novel, signaling that the director is resisting the trend of the gritty reboot, and thank God he does so. The last thing I want from an escapist Christie adaptation is gore and strife.