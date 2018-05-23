These Summer Movies Might Actually Be Good, Or “How to Keep Hope Alive as Everything Blows Up”

The Incredibles 2 is a sequel that picks up the story of this struggling household of “supers” soon after the original ended.

With what are certain to be 2018’s Mightiest Heroes, box office-wise, already having cleaned up in theaters, it’s tempting to count what your cinephile parents used to think of as the Summer Movie Season as one more casualty of the Infinity Wars. The synchronicity of releasing Black Panther during Black History Month aside, the holiday-adjacent release dates that once seemed essential to mega-productions’ success have become an afterthought in an era where the domestic gross matters less and less. Nevertheless, here are our picks for the most promising movies due in the Memorial Day-to-Labor Day frame that was responsible for keeping Hollywood solvent a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. (A handful of these have screened at festivals; the author has seen none of them. I’m placing bets based on publicly available information. Also, release dates are subject to change, and limited-release films don’t yet have local premieres scheduled.)

Hereditary (June 8, wide) — Writer-director Ari Aster’s feature debut, about a household that suffers strange and terrifying events after Grandma dies, earned raves at the Sundance Film Festival in January, with Toni Collette’s performance being hailed as one of the versatile actor’s best. Aster made two shorts, The Strange Thing About the Johnsons and Munchausen, that dealt with violently dysfunctional parent-child relationships. It would appear he has more to say on this subject.

Fred Rogers (right), appearing with David Newell in the children's TV show Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, is the subject of the documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (June 8, limited) — What’s the perfect counterprogramming for a family horror flick? Try Morgan Neville’s celebration of Fred Rogers’s quietly revolutionary children’s TV show Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, which aired five times per week from the mid-1960s until 2001. Neville’s terrific backup-singer feature 20 Feet From Stardom won the Best Documentary Oscar four years ago. Here he turns his lens on a superhero whose uniform was a cardigan and whose power was empathy.