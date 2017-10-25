Thank You for Your Service Is a Singularly Honest Drama of Soldiers at Home

Maybe it's encouraging, in a way, that an America in crisis struggles so mightily to make crowd-pleasing war movies. Whatever their politics, no studio exec today would let a wide-release desert-war drama come right out and say what even the GOP increasingly admits: that Iraq was a mistake, that Afghanistan has been botched, that the mission has always been vague and unwinnable, that our soldiers hail from a working-class America that's damn near foreign to both the right and left's ideas of "elitists." Those same executives know that it’s impossible to wring the last decade and a half of military misadventure for triumphant jingoism — audiences know better. So, how can a Hollywood committed to thrills and uplift manage to honor, in movies that Americans will actually want to see, both the truth of those soldiers' experiences and the truth of the wars that they fight? Even in hits like Lone Survivor and American Sniper, much of the reflexive cant about duty and heroism gets stripped of its last-century abstraction (flag, freedom, country). With the wars themselves FUBAR, what audiences get invited to take pride in is what our boys did for each other — and how much they suffered for it, there and at home.

Writer/director Jason Hall’s pained and earnest Thank You for Your Service (adapted from journalist David Finkel’s excellent book of the same title) goes further still in its refusal to celebrate. The film offers probably less than 10 minutes of in-country war footage, and unlike Sniper or Survivor, none of it seems crafted to pump you up. Instead, Hall brings the war home, tracking three discharged soldiers (played with aching hurt and camaraderie by Miles Teller, Beulah Koale and Joe Cole) who return to the Midwest and their families to find nothing the same as it was, especially themselves.