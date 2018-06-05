André Leon Talley Perseveres as America Lets Him Down in The Gospel According to André

There should be a trigger warning for documentaries that incorporate footage from the 2016 presidential election. As I was watching Kate Novack’s The Gospel According to André, a thoughtful meditation on the life and career of fashion guru André Leon Talley, I realized that the present-day threads of its story would be following the election via Talley’s obsession with 24-hour news. And, oh, what an initial disappointment that revelation was.

By the time the film got up to November 6 and Talley began claiming that he would disappear into the woods for weeks if Donald Trump were elected, my nerves were shot. It’s not easy reliving those days. At first I felt pity for Novack that so much of her footage happened to revolve around that horror show and thus must make its way into the film. But the longer I considered the undertones of race and class throughout the documentary, the more I understood that electoral story structure only makes more urgent the struggles Talley keeps private: his experience as a queer, black, Southern working-class man who became one of the most revered haute-couture editors in the business.

Novack often fills up the screen with archival videos and photographs of striking fashions adorning women who strut and saunter down runways. This archival footage is accompanied by old commentary from Talley, who’s a fave interview subject at these events, as his excitement over every piece of fabric or texture is contagious. In both the archives and in Novack’s footage, Talley appears so fully himself in every one of his garishly fascinating caftans that it’s difficult not to admire him or the endless knowledge of history and design (specifically Russian) he can spout on cue. But Novack’s film is about more than fashion.