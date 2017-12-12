Relish Kaurismaki’s Refugee Relocation Comedy The Other Side of Hope

This never-ending year has relentlessly imposed its social and political context upon how we consume and interpret art. It’s become an exhausting cop-out by this point — evaluating the worth of films based on their timeliness or how they offer an escape from reality. And so you may be wary walking into The Other Side of Hope, with its title reminiscent of a self-help book and its politically neat logline of a Syrian protagonist finding new life in Helsinki (for American viewers, it will certainly call to mind the aggressively anti-immigration policies of the current administration).

But this is Aki Kaurismaki, the Finnish director behind The Match Factory Girl (1990) and Le Havre (2011), and he’s better at executing this type of socially conscious story than most. The Other Side of Hope is a spiritual sequel to Le Havre, arriving six years later; both are sympathetic pictures of refugees without being overtly weepy or sentimental. They also share that very specific Kaurismaki aesthetic, with minimal production design and a simple cerulean palette that seems equally inspired by Vittorio Storaro and Picasso’s Blue Period. The films not only feel of a certain time, but they look as if they were actually made a few decades past — in the days of the French New Wave greats or Rainer Werner Fassbinder — with great cinematography by Kaurismaki’s regular director of photography Timo Salminen on 35 mm.