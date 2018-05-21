In Arthouse Horror Film Beast, the Real Monster Is Youthful Misery

Michael Pearce’s Beast is a quiet sort of thriller, a dark and disquieting mystery with its most pressing drama roiling beneath a comparatively placid surface. It has sensational elements common to its genre: As TV screens in the background remind us, a little girl has gone missing on this small island in the English Channel, which means we get the familiar sight of townsfolk tromping through heath or the floss or whatever they call fields over there, search parties rustling the weeds for any sign. Occasionally, Pearce stages an out-of-nowhere assault, which jars you in your seat the way a hypnagogic jerk might when you’re drifting off to sleep. Pearce — or his producers — don’t want audiences too lulled by all the hushed talk and silent weighing of moral issues, so here come men, some bursting through windows, or a pair of hands suddenly, briefly throttling a child.

But Beast is a different sort of beast than such techniques suggest. Quickly, those attacks get revealed as the nightmares or fantasies or memories of the protagonist, Moll (Jessie Buckley), a 27-year-old misfit still living at her parents’ house. Any relief at the revelation that that violence is not going down in the film’s present-day reality, though, just as quickly gives way to the deeper horror about what Moll and her community might be hiding from us. Why does the mind of this young loner turn to such terrors? I mean, besides the filmmakers’ desire to goose us back to alertness?

Beast teases out the answers with a stubborn patience. Writer-director Pearce, making his feature debut, proves dedicated to a psychological naturalism. He admirably resists that urge, so common to men writing young women, to make Moll brighter, funnier, bolder, more italicized alive than everyone around her — traits that would be at odds with a plot that finds Moll opening up to a devilishly handsome young man who has taken “an interest” in her. (That’s Moll’s mum’s phrase; the new boyfriend is, apparently, Moll’s first.) Moll, we discover, isn’t just gawky and socially uncertain — characteristics that Buckley suggests with a matter-of-fact apathy stripped of all bathos. Moll was home-schooled, we learn, after getting kicked out of school for an eruption of violence: She stabbed one of the girls who had made her an outcast.