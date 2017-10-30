Thor: Ragnarok Shows That Marvel Movies Can Still Hit Where It Counts

Like most of the better Marvel efforts, Thor: Ragnarok feels like the work of a unique sensibility instead of a huddle of brand managers. While the studio’s films demonstrated plenty of comic flair right from the start of its shared-universe experiment, with 2008’s Iron Man, recent efforts have veered too far into bland, jokey listlessness; frivolity has trumped lightheartedness, pandering has replaced irreverence. But in Ragnarok, directed by the Kiwi filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi, the gags are weird enough, and land frequently enough, that it all seems to be coming from someplace — and someone — real.

In its broad strokes, however, the setup is not so different from the standard-issue comic book movie. Thor (Chris Hemsworth), god of thunder and key member of the Avengers, discovers that his heretofore-unknown-to-him older sister Hela (Cate Blanchett), the god of death, has been freed from her cosmic prison and is coming to claim her throne at their home world of Asgard. But his first attempt to stop her fails: He’s deprived of his all-powerful hammer, and winds up imprisoned on Sakaar, a distant planet where he’s forced into gladiatorial combat against his old friend the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who doesn’t seem to recognize him. As Hela subjugates the people of Asgard and grows more powerful, our hero has to find a way back. It’s basically The Dark Knight Rises, with a bit of Gladiator thrown in.