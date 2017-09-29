Three Superb Works of Fairy-Tale Revisionism From Women Directors at Fantastic Fest

Out of the eighty-two feature films at Fantastic Fest this year, eleven were directed by women, and four of those were co-directed by a man. For the slow in math, that means women directed only about 13 percent, which is pretty dismal, though on par with Cannes and 8 percent better than Venice. While the representation of female filmmakers is generally terrible at film festivals that aren’t geared specifically toward those who identify as female, the films by women that have screened at Fantastic Fest this year have been some of my favorites, tackling social and emotional strife through metaphor, with monsters and magic and a healthy dose of fairy tale revisionism.

At the top of my best-of list is Pin Cushion, from British debut director Deborah Haywood. Is it possible to classify a story as whimsical if there are such jagged edges to it? Hunchbacked mother Lyn (Joanna Scanlon) moves her teenage daughter Iona (Lily Newmark) to a new town for a fresh start. There’s no discussion of what happened in the place they left, but Lyn is hopeful, shuffling off to buy groceries and look through the pet-store windows at all the kittens. In their shabby living room that Lyn is painting bright pink, mother and daughter construct a little dance that ends in hugs. It’s the picture of innocence. But Iona is clearly too old to be her mum’s best friend. She falls in with the mean girls of her new school and becomes entranced by them; the first time she applies lipstick, multi-colored confetti falls in slow motion around her.

At its core, this is a story about bullying and mental illness and being disconnected from reality. Lyn thinks she’s made friends in the neighborhood, but these women tell her to her face that she’s so ugly that she makes them sick. Meanwhile, under the mean girls’ spell, Iona turns cruel, ultimately bringing about both her and her mother’s downfall — Iona’s the princess who leaves the castle and breaks their spell. The hazy visual style and lush greens and saturated flower colors of Haywood’s film are reminiscent of John Everett Millais’ Ophelia painting, which is a clue from the start that Lily and Iona will meet with tragedy.