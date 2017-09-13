Toronto Film Festival: The Death of Stalin is the Political Satire We Need Now

April Wolfe is reporting for us from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Dictators are a certain kind of selfish, insecure insanity made manifest, and if you’re going to study them, Joseph Stalin is a good place to start. “Stalin” wasn’t even his real name. When he was 30, he changed it, so it would be “man of steel” in Russian — imagine the hubris! So touchy about his pockmarked face, Stalin hired multiple airbrush artists to fix it in photos, then shot any photographer who didn’t make him look nice. One time, he caught a live radio concert from Soviet pianist Maria Yudina, and he forced her and the entire orchestra to immediately redo and record the full concert for him in the middle of the night.

That last story is actually where Armando Iannucci’s (literally) insanely funny period ensemble comedy The Death of Stalin begins, with a frazzled concert director (Paddy Considine) getting a phone call from the dictator himself, then forcibly corralling the audience back to their seats. Calmly, in a sing-song voice, he tells them “Don’t woooorry, nobody is going to get killed” before finally losing his shit: “Sit down! Do not defy me!”