We Love You, Stranger Things, But Would It Kill You to Be More Strange?

This piece has spoilers for the first six episodes of the second season of Stranger Things.

Look, I like the show, but the title is a lie. Seemingly inspired by that one line from Hamlet that I kept hearing in presentations the time I reported on a UFO convention, the words “Stranger Things” promise nothing less than the revelation of “things in heaven and earth” that are not “dreamt of in your philosophy.” The show’s an easily bingable pleasure, a spooky-sweet revel in our pop past, but nothing in it seems previously undreamt, neither by philosophizers or horror novelists or anyone working in early to mid 80s Hollywood. In its second season, which is better paced and more varied in its moods than the first, we again revisit scenarios and scenes familiar from the era that the show’s monster-haunted kids grew up in: The only thing beyond our imaginations here is the thought of a viewer not knowing beforehand that none of that armed squad of dudes in hazmat suits are coming back from their Aliens-style sweep through pulsing, organic tunnels. (And, yes, of course other characters watch this all unfold on a staticy video feed.)

Much of the appeal of Stranger Things is its familiar things, its Jaws posters and Trans-Ams and deep interest in its characters’ cultural preferences. This season is at times like scrolling through a Tumblr of impassioned ‘80s opinions, the people of Hakwins, Indiana, defined first and foremost by how much they’re in to Dig Dug, Ratt, Kenny and Dolly, Ghostbusters, and candy bars whose manufacturers may or may not have paid for the shout-out. Twenty-four minutes in we get an homage not just to E.T. but to E.T.’s product placement – is this a callback to the first season’s E.T. plot points, or foreshadowing of the ones to come in just a few episodes? Some of this charms, especially when the characters seem to inhabit the 1984 itself rather than an ‘84 movie’s 1984. That early scene of this story’s It-style “losers” stealing change from their families to blow at the arcade being dissapointed by Dragon’s Lair? I actually lived that – but, ugh, I raided mom’s collection of Bicentennials quarters. So much period detail gets shoved into the first episode that anyone who lived through it, or has grown up consuming cultural work created by people who lived through it, is sure to be struck by individual moments: a logo, a song, a jean jacket.