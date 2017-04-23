Our 4/20 Slideshows Capture an Amazing Cannabis Scene

Brandon Marshall

Did you make it to Denver's celebration of 4/20, the sacred stoner holiday? If not, we've got you covered. Events all over town brought the crowds, despite the rain. Here's a roundup of all of our 4/20 slideshows.

Brandon Marshall

420 Rally

Despite the rain, people came out in droves to the annual 420 Rally. Thousands cycled in and out of Civic Center Park through the day, but hundreds were still waiting in lines that circled the block when the proverbial ball dropped at 4:20 p.m., and some impatient people broke down the fence in order to get inside.

Brandon Marshall

420 on the Block

420 on the Block brought a mixture of music and marijuana. With no High Times event for 4/20, local marijuana companies decided it was their year to do something huge and show people how far the Colorado industry has come. The group, organized by The Green Solution, The Hemp Connoisseur (THC) magazine, incredibles and New Earth Muziq, rented out seven venues along Broadway including City Hall, Vinyl, the Church, Bar Standard, Milk, Stoney's and the Living Room. Dozens of bands performed inside; party buses outside allowed consumption, with food trucks parked conveniently nearby.

Miles Chrisinge

420 on the Rocks

Few things are as iconic as Red Rocks on 4/20. Method Man, Redman and Futuristic had the honor of opening up the 2017 Red Rocks season with a 420 on the Rocks concert that proved to be as high-energy as several thousand stoned fans could make it.

EXPAND Lindsey Bartlett

The International Church of Cannabis

Praise. For the past ten months, Steve Berke, Lee Molloy and Adam Multchler have been fixing up the inside of a 112-year-old church at 400 South Logan Street, hiring internationally renowned street artists Kenny Scharf and Okuda San Miguel to paint massive murals. The church officially opened on April 20, and it's absolutely stunning.

EXPAND Lindsey Bartlett

Mason Jar Spring Dinner

Cannabis industry elite gathered at Space Gallery on April 20 to toast another successful 4/20 holiday at the Mason Jar Spring Dinner. Dispensary sponsor Lightshade curated a brilliant pairing with Lola chef/owner Jamey Fader's Mexican-themed dinner, as the Mile High City welcomed Mason Jar for the first time. Other highlights included a dab bar by Craft 710, a SteepFuze Coffee station, glass by Jane West being passed around with each paired strain, and a special Stashbox giveaway.

