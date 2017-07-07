Dab in the Holiday With 7/10 Deals, Events and More

Dab one for the homies this weekend. Danielle Lirette

The haze has barely cleared from the 4/20 celebrations in Denver, but another cannabis holiday is coming on Monday, July 10. Simply known as "7/10," July 10 has become a hipper, less commercialized party compared to its April counterpart in recent years, focusing exclusively on concentrates instead of flower and all other things pot. The inspiration for celebrating at 7:10 p.m. and on July 10 comes from simply flipping "710" upside down, so that it looks like "oil."

Has 7/10 replaced 4/20? Hardly. But it's quickly carved a niche in cannabis culture, helped by a huge boom in concentrates since recreational pot sales began in Colorado on January 1, 2014.

"Just two years ago, flower accounted for 90 percent of all sales, and now it is under 65 percent, and almost of that growth has been due to concentrates surging in popularity," says Joel Milton, CEO of Baker, a customer-engagement platform for dispensaries. "In the average dispensary cart, around 30 percent of items fall into the concentrate category."

Milton says he wouldn't be surprised if concentrates accounted for 50 percent or more of dispensary purchases on July 10, and dispensaries are getting ready for the hash boom.

"They are preparing," he says. "No, it’s not as significant as 4/20; 4/20 caters to every cannabis smoker, [while] this is a more targeted audience. But 7/10 should draw in a lot of repeat cannabis consumers, as opposed to 4/20, which tends to attract the less frequent users who may not be as educated on the gamut of cannabis products."

Denver has prepared for the holiday, with a colossal number of deals on concentrates around town through mid-July. Keep reading for a list of 7/10 events and some of Mile High's best dispensary deals this month.

The X-Tract Games are still scheduled to go on this weekend. Cannabis Connoisseur's Coalition Facebook page

Events

Starbuds Grand Opening

Friday, July 7

Starbuds Commerce City

5844 Dahlia Street, Commerce City

Starbuds is opening its new Commerce City location on Friday, July 7, with a party full of deals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Commerce City Chamber of Commerce, 107.1 FM will set up a DJ for music, shoutouts and giveaways. There will also be specials on kaviar joints, shake, vaporizer cartridges and edibles.

X-Tract Games

Saturday, July 8, to Monday, July 10

"Dave's House"

Breckenridge

Held at "Dave's House," an undisclosed location in Breckenridge given upon registration, the Xtract Games are here to ring in the 7/10 holiday from Saturday, July 8, to Monday, July 10. Tickets (21+) last all weekend; they're available for attendance, competitions and judging, and range from $100 to $500. Festivities include live music and competitions such as best rosin press, shatter, sugar, budder and terps as well as a fastest dab challenge and more.

Note: A wildfire near Breckenridge has put the town on alert to evacuate, but the Cannabis Connoisseur's Coalition, the X-Tract Games organizers, say the event is still scheduled as planned and will update attendees with any developments on the CCC Facebook page.

Life Flower Dispensary 7/10 BBQ

Monday, July 10

Life Flower Dispensary

4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale

Life Flower Dispensary is throwing a party and having a BBQ on Monday, July 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. The pot shop will be grilling up food and putting on 7/10 concentrate specials throughout the day, and anyone 21 or older is free to stop by. There will also be cannabis product vendors and live music.

The Dab Day Concert

Monday, July 10

Summit Music Hall

1902 Blake Street

Co-hosted by Denver Dispensary The Dab Co., the Dab Day Concert will feature performances by Chris Webby, Trev Rich, Scotty ATL, NaPalm and Trayce Chapman on Monday, July 10, at 6 p.m. at Summit Music Hall. The concert will also have live arts, 7/10 and munchie vendors and product giveaways. Tickets to the show (18+) start at $15.

Keep reading for concentrate deals in the Denver area for 7/10.