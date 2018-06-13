Why Colorado Tokers Love Alley Cat Kush

Colorado has the best summer weather that a semi-active stoner could ask for: not too hot and usually not too humid. But the Mile High City has been sweatier than a New York City subway station lately, and it’s barely mid-June. To ensure that the heat wouldn’t make me snap before July 4, I needed a heavy indica to ice me down. And I found the ultimate cool customer: Alley Cat Kush.

Good for all sorts of shady fun and nefarious activities, alleys are an underrated pathway of American culture. Alley Cat Kush is just as underappreciated, with a scrappy OG lineage that’s as sweet as they come, despite the public-school name. Not to be confused with the infamous Cat Piss — a variety of Super Silver Haze that actually smells like urine — Alley Cat Kush is an unknown cross of OG Kush, which is evident the second its zesty, earthy funk hits your nostrils.

Still, the term “alley cat” carries a slick but dangerous connotation, and Alley Cat Kush can be dangerous for anyone with a low tolerance. Its high is very amiable in low doses, taking away stress and fatigue while amping up the appetite. That friendly ascent will gradually turn into a lazy downfall, however, and the spiral will only increase after each toke. But is that a bad thing? Not during a hot, sunny stretch. A lazy river will always be my first choice for chill relaxation, but if I can’t make it to Water World, then a joint of Alley Cat Kush while sitting in my lawn chair over a sprinkler is a close second.