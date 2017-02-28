Ask a Stoner: Can I Have a Pot Party in My Company's Parking Lot?

Westword

Dear Stoner: Can I have a party in my business’s parking lot where people can smoke pot if the area is private?

Hopeful

Dear Hopeful: Yes, but there are some very important guidelines you must follow in order to keep a legal party from turning into an illegal drug ring:

Lindsey Bartlett

1) It can’t be in your office or working place, nor can it officially be about work. (It is illegal for businesses, including cannabis businesses, to give away pot...although a BYOC business event is okay.) So make sure that everyone calls it a party and knows you’re personally funding it.

2) It must take place in a private area, and the party area itself must be enclosed — something like a large canopied tent with a curtain or flap at the entrance that closes.

3) Do not let anyone under 21 in the tent or allow any marijuana consumption outside of it.

4) Don’t publicly advertise the party or charge any sort of entrance fee or cover, because that will make it look like a business. It must be intimate, or the lines will get blurry to police, whether the party is legal or not.

5) Make sure it’s okay with the property owner.

Oh, and one more stipulation: Remember to invite me.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com.

