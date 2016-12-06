Ask a Stoner: Do Some Strains Help With Arousal?

Westword

Dear Stoner: I hear there are certain strains that help with arousal. Is that true?

Ricky Rick

Dear Rick: Hey, if you think there’s a certain strain that helps you keep it up or keep it going, then buy up as much as you can. It’s probably the placebo effect, but whatever works.… Unfortunately, there’s no study linking marijuana consumption with increased blood flow to your johnson or boosts in sexual hormones like estrogen, progesterone and testosterone. In fact, anecdotal evidence on marijuana arousal is about 50/50, with some people reporting an increased sex drive and others saying just the opposite. For many users, it depends on the strain and their personal reaction to it.

Experienced pot smokers probably aren’t surprised to hear this: Some strains make you tired and others crank you up, and energy level has an undeniable connection to sex drive. And while there’s no real scientific evidence connecting marijuana to arousal, it can still play a major role in how turned on you get. Some strains increase your sense of euphoria and your heart rate, both of which heighten the pleasure and performance factors of sex, while others cause drowsiness and sedate the body. So, no, smoking a magical strain won’t make your hot neighbor take her clothes off, but it can make it that much more enjoyable if she ever does.

Get lit for the holidays. Lindsey Bartlett

Dear Stoner: What are some ways to tastefully incorporate weed into Christmas morning?

Kim

Dear Kim: Christmas is all about getting cozy, so keep that in mind as visions of sugar nugs dance in your head. And nothing is cozier than Christmas cookies and cocoa, both of which you can infuse with pot. A quick batch of THC butter and milk can help you whip up both of those toasty delights in no time — just make sure there are no kids around who might confuse your treats with the non-infused variety. You can find recipes for both in the westword.com archives — or just wait a couple of weeks for my holiday recipe guide.

You don’t need to make your own edibles in order to tastefully incorporate cannabis into the holidays, either. A few infused chocolates or suckers would be great stocking stuffers, and family members from out of town would get a kick out of candies, joints and strains sold by Snoop Dogg, Tommy Chong or Willie Nelson. You could also tie little joints to your Christmas tree as ornaments and light them up throughout the day, but don’t put them up until Christmas Eve: There’s always at least one Grinch in the family.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-293-2222.

