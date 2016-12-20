Ask a Stoner: Get Baked With These Christmas Cookies

Westword

Dear Stoner: What are some good recipes for Christmas edibles?

Too many people to count

Dear Everyone: It’s that toasty time of year again, when dozens of friends, relatives and strangers hit me up for holiday-themed pot recipes for their snowy nights and ugly-sweater parties. You can always search the westword.com archives for pot-infused classics like eggnog, hot chocolate and puppy chow, but here’s a new treat to spread the joy and glazed eyes: Mexican wedding cakes with a peppermint twist.

Much closer to doughnut holes than a wedding cake, Mexican wedding cakes are buttery, doughy, and pair well with a cup of coffee in the morning or glass of milk at midnight — making them perfect to infuse with pot. Just remember to keep them safely away from the kids: I ate my weight in the non-pot version of these little devils when I was young.

Ingredients: 10 grams ground marijuana (more if you really like to party), 2 cups powdered sugar, 2 1/2 cups butter, 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup finely chopped nuts, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 package candy-cane-flavored Hershey’s Kisses, red or green food coloring (optional)

Directions: Set oven to 240 degrees. Put ground marijuana in the bottom of a baking dish, cover in foil and cook for 30 minutes. This will decarboxylate your flower, activating the THC to a level that your stomach digestion cannot while removing terpenes, which most tastebuds prefer because it takes away the weed aftertaste. Melt butter at a low temperature and stir in 1/4 cup of water and the marijuana. Let simmer for anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours, stirring frequently. Strain to separate butter-water mix from plant matter; put liquid in fridge until butter and water separate. Reserve butter.

Heat oven to 300 degrees. In a large bowl, mix powdered sugar, butter and vanilla. Stir in flour, nuts and salt until dough holds together. Add three to four drops of food coloring if desired. Shape dough into 1-inch balls around peppermint Kisses. Set about 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until firm — but not brown! Roll in powdered sugar again while still warm. Cool on wire rack or parchment paper for about 30 minutes. Roll in powdered sugar again. Impress the shit out of your inner child.

Snoochie Boochies and Happy Holidays, boys and girls.

Love,

The Stoner

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303­-293-­2222.

