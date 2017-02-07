Ask a Stoner: How Many Plants Can I Grow If I Have an MMJ Card?

Westword

Dear Stoner: What is the number of plants one can cultivate with a medical marijuana card? I’ve heard you can have up to 75 if you’re a caregiver, but I’ve also heard Colorado will be setting a state maximum of twelve.

Pete

Dear Pete: Current medical marijuana caregivers can actually have up to 99 plants for a maximum of five patients, thanks to a bill passed in 2015 — but the clamps have been tightening ever since. Caregivers with extended plant counts of more than 36 plants in their homes must now register with the state, and Governor John Hickenlooper has been vocal about further cutting those counts in 2017 because of concerns about the black market.

The rumblings you’ve been hearing about a twelve-plant maximum are true: The state has been pushing to limit a patient’s plant count to twelve in private homes this year, as well as to adopt a more detailed patient registration system and ban recreational co-ops. If you don’t think twelve is enough, try to get an extended plant count while you still can; they’re not dead yet.

Kate McKee Simmons

Dear Stoner: Walking in a dispensary here is delightful, but one thing I miss is being able to get plain old hash! I travel to Denmark quite a bit and get my fill, but why can’t I get that same old hash here?

Hashman Gary

Dear Gary: Because we silly Americans love shiny new things, and unfortunately for you, that’s not plain old hash. Solvent-run concentrates can get near 90 percent THC and taste and smell nearly identical to the flower they’re blasted from if extracted correctly. Once dab rigs and coil vaping came around, the endangerment of bubble hash, kief, finger hash and other old delicacies was inevitable. More dispensaries would carry them if people asked, but the demand just isn’t there anymore.

I’m on your side, man. Bring back the old stuff! Not only is ice-water hash clean of dangerous solvents and way less messy to play with, it’s also actually legal to make in your home — unlike butane hash oil (BHO) and CO2-run concentrates, which can give off harmful gases and carry explosive risks. But there are still some shops out there that will sell you the old stuff — Good Chemistry, Infinite Wellness, Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill, L’Eagle and the Joint, off the top of my head.

