Ask a Stoner: Is There Such a Thing as Organic Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Is there such a thing as organic marijuana? I recently bought a pre-roll, and on the label were things like ammonium nitrate, isopropyl alcohol, nitric acid and indole-3- butyric acid, just to name a few.

Mike B.

Dear Mike: Those sound like growing nutrients (although the isopropyl alcohol might’ve been for hash, if you bought a caviar joint), which are standard for the cannabis industry. You’re not alone in wanting a product without a bunch of crap you’ve never heard of in it, but certification for organic cannabis is one of many logjams waiting on federal legalization. The U.S. Department of Agriculture regulates organic standards, so even though dispensaries may claim to have organic products, there’s no regulatory body to officially designate them in “green” states.

Some dispensaries have taken steps toward transparency by joining the Organic Cannabis Association or the city’s Certifiably Green Denver program, which certify grows that follow rigorous growing and health standards. Still, even those organizations don’t and can’t officially label organically grown cannabis because of the feds, and most of the grows don’t use 100 percent organic products from seed to sale anyway; it’s just not financially viable. That doesn’t mean there aren’t shops or home growers out there growing 100 percent organically, but you’ll have to pay for it — and it’s nearly impossible to prove that a strain is 100 percent organic. Sorry, bro.

High Rollers emphasizes organic flower — or close enough. Chloe Sommers

Dear Stoner: Where can I find information on the different types, quality and prices of hash-oil cartridges or refills?

Dr. Bob

Dear Doc: Search our archives for “hash pen cartridges” to learn about different types, brands and qualities of hash-oil cartridges. Many have come and gone in the past three years — from industry stalwart O.penVAPE to Pax’s new live-resin cartridges, with many failed attempts from familiar brands in between — and we’ve done our best to document them. These cartridges come in many shapes, sizes and prices, and all three elements are constantly changing, so go online for updated information. Dispensary websites, Facebook pages and menus on sites like Leafly and Weedmaps are good places to start.

