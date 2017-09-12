 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ask a Stoner: Why Am I Red-Eyed and Paranoid at Work Now?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Why Am I Red-Eyed and Paranoid at Work Now?

Herbert Fuego | September 12, 2017 | 5:28am
AA

Dear Stoner: I like to smoke weed a lot, but I never smoke before work. Even so, I’m always paranoid at work now when my eyes get red from looking at a computer screen all day.
Crystal

Dear Crystal: Sounds like the shit you’re smoking is way too strong and you have some guilt to deal with, or you’re just more prone to paranoia than most. Or the lighting in your office is bad. Whatever the case, I recommend that you look into your company’s drug policy. If you’re working in Colorado, there’s a chance that your employer doesn’t drug-test for marijuana — and among companies that do, many don’t test more than once a year unless they have suspicions. Also, because you’re working in front of a computer screen, you don’t have to worry about crashing a company car and getting drug-tested for that.

Related Stories

Looking at a computer screen too long can make your eyes just as bloodshot as smoking pot can.
Looking at a computer screen too long can make your eyes just as bloodshot as smoking pot can.
Flickr user Dominik Moser

If you’re not toking up before you go to work and are a competent employee, you’re no different from most of the 31 million American adults who regularly smoke pot. Try a high-CBD strain to calm your nerves, and stay away from potent sativas, just to be safe. If you can’t kick the paranoia, maybe it’s time for a break.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >