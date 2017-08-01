menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ask a Stoner: What's a Nectar Collector?

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 5:35 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
Ask a Stoner: What's a Nectar Collector?EXPAND
Westword
A A

Dear Stoner: I was at a friend’s house, and his roommate said he was going to take a dab, only to torch the end of some straw-looking thing before he slurped up smoke from a chunk of hash. Looked nothing like the dab rigs I’ve seen before.
Blarney

Some nectar collectors have a water chamber to provide a smoother hit.
Some nectar collectors have a water chamber to provide a smoother hit.
YouTube

Dear Blarney: What you’re describing sounds like a nectar collector, though I’ve never heard the term “slurp” used to describe one before — mind if I steal that? Nectar collectors have become quite popular among dabbers in the past year or so. Instead of using a nail attached to a piece like a bong, nectar collectors are heated at the tip of the smoking device and then rubbed against concentrates as the heated tip vaporizes them. The flavor really shines through if you do it right, and the pocket of the base is great for collecting reclaimed oils.

Related Stories

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303­-293­-2222.

Herbert Fuego
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >