Ask a Stoner: Will TSA Find My Edibles?

Dear Stoner: I just had knee surgery and will be on my butt for a while. What’s the best weed for a long staycation?

Jill

Dear Jill: Unless you have a creative outlet that requires periods of mental energy, I’d recommend staying away from stronger sativas, because smoking Diesel or Durban might make you restless while you’re stuck on the couch with little to do. However, a bowl of something lighter, like Stardawg or Flo, could help you enjoy a book in the back yard before it’s too cold outside. If you’re planning on a steady diet of Netflix, video games and iPhone dillydallying, though, you probably want something that will take you to space.

Edibles are a great option while you’re recovering, because the melting-body high could help with any pain and inflammation you might experience after surgery. The high can last throughout the day, and you’ll keep most of your wits about you if you don’t overdo it. Although it might sound appealing now, a knockout strain like Afghani, Bubba Kush or Kosher Kush will make all four of your extremities useless instead of just the current one — so consider that when purchasing. Whether you’re buying flower or concentrates, if you can only get one strain, I’d recommend a funky, potent hybrid like Blue Dream, Gorilla Glue, Ghost Train Haze or anything with Cookies or OG genetics.

Dear Stoner: I’m visiting relatives over the holiday and really need my edibles. What are my chances of getting busted at the airport if I stash my edibles in my checked luggage?

Worried, Not Wasted

Dear Worried: Depends on how smooth a criminal you are. Based on what I’ve heard from others (because I would never try to take weed anywhere other than Colorado), transporting edibles is pretty safe if you choose the right kind.

TSA hasn’t been aggressively busting marijuana-toting passengers in Denver, either. According to an AP report, only 29 people were caught trying to board flights at Denver International Airport with cannabis in 2014, and each was released without being cited. Why the low numbers? TSA agents are more concerned with safety, according to the agency’s website, which reads: “TSA security officers do not search for marijuana or other drugs. In the event a substance that appears to be marijuana is observed during security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer.” Still, don’t get cocky. Make sure your edibles look like normal food and that their smell is completely sealed.

