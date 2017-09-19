Ask a Stoner: Best Strains and Products for Fall (and Football)

Dear Stoner: What are some good strains or products for the fall and football? I’ll be spending a lot of time inside watching games on the weekends.
Dear Bartowski: Ah, football season — when we get excited to sit down and watch others exercise. My preferred cannabis products when I’m watching sports depend on a few things: who’s playing, how my team is doing and who’s calling the game. If you’re watching a high-scoring game or your team is in a close fight, stick with sativas and do not go overboard with dabs or edibles. A few puffs of Moonshine Haze or Colombian Gold should keep you right until a halftime joint.
Defensive struggles or an ugly game from Trevor Siemian might call for a heavy indica, dabs or a higher dose of edibles that will help you stay calm while the offensive ineptitude simultaneously bores and frustrates you to death. Luckily, you won’t have to deal with Phil Simms calling a game anymore, but if you’re a Broncos fan, you probably hate everyone with a mic in his hands. A blunt of potent hybrids like Girl Scout Cookies or Gorilla Glue to the dome will tune those naysayers out realllll quick.
