Ask a Stoner: Best Strains and Products for Fall (and Football)
Ask a Stoner: Best Strains and Products for Fall (and Football)

Herbert Fuego | September 19, 2017 | 5:34am
Dear Stoner: What are some good strains or products for the fall and football? I’ll be spending a lot of time inside watching games on the weekends.
Bartowski

Dear Bartowski: Ah, football season — when we get excited to sit down and watch others exercise. My preferred cannabis products when I’m watching sports depend on a few things: who’s playing, how my team is doing and who’s calling the game. If you’re watching a high-scoring game or your team is in a close fight, stick with sativas and do not go overboard with dabs or edibles. A few puffs of Moonshine Haze or Colombian Gold should keep you right until a halftime joint.

Wana Brands recently released "Game Day Gummies," blue and orange edibles that are only sold during football season.
Wana Brands recently released "Game Day Gummies," blue and orange edibles that are only sold during football season.
Defensive struggles or an ugly game from Trevor Siemian might call for a heavy indica, dabs or a higher dose of edibles that will help you stay calm while the offensive ineptitude simultaneously bores and frustrates you to death. Luckily, you won’t have to deal with Phil Simms calling a game anymore, but if you’re a Broncos fan, you probably hate everyone with a mic in his hands. A blunt of potent hybrids like Girl Scout Cookies or Gorilla Glue to the dome will tune those naysayers out realllll quick.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

