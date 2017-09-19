Ask a Stoner: Best Strains and Products for Fall (and Football)

Dear Stoner: What are some good strains or products for the fall and football? I’ll be spending a lot of time inside watching games on the weekends.

Bartowski

Dear Bartowski: Ah, football season — when we get excited to sit down and watch others exercise. My preferred cannabis products when I’m watching sports depend on a few things: who’s playing, how my team is doing and who’s calling the game. If you’re watching a high-scoring game or your team is in a close fight, stick with sativas and do not go overboard with dabs or edibles. A few puffs of Moonshine Haze or Colombian Gold should keep you right until a halftime joint.

EXPAND Wana Brands recently released "Game Day Gummies," blue and orange edibles that are only sold during football season. Courtesy of Wana Brands