Why Colorado Tokers Love Black Mamba

Kobe Bryant chucked a lot of junk at the hoop and had poor stats in clutch moments, but his delusional fans still try to inject his name into conversations about LeBron and MJ. (Feel free to email me your hot takes that argue otherwise.) Needless to say, I’m not a fan. So when I saw a strain named Black Mamba — the nickname of the all-time clunker — I abstained. But then a plump, purple cut on display at Verde Natural persuaded me to give it a try.

Like most egotistical turds without any friends to give him one, Kobe had to adopt his own nickname, one that he thought signified how his superior competitive ability would finish his opponents with the venom-like ferocity of an African snake. The Black Mamba strain, however, is anything but forced, with at least three different variants all deserving of the moniker. The oldest, most traditional cut carries Grand Daddy Purple and Black Domina genetics, while another bred from the Cube and Mint Chocolate Chip is gaining steam around town. The Critical Mass and Skunk version is the least popular.

Both the Grand Daddy Purp and Mint Chocolate Chip versions are potent indicas, known for putting users into a drooling bliss before an inevitable nap. Deep purple tones, responsible for the “Black” in the name, contrasting against milky trichomes make either Black Mamba cut look like giant Spree candies. The THC content is generally higher in the younger Mint Chocolate Chip version, though, with its Girl Scout Cookies lineage creating more of a psychedelic effect than the others.