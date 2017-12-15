Blue Dream Slipping as Colorado's Most Popular Strain

Blue Dream is one of the most popular strains in the country, not just Colorado.

What's Colorado's favorite strain? Until recently, Blue Dream has almost always reigned supreme. But lately, other strains are pushing it out of the top slot in overall sales.

According to dispensary-tracking firm BDS Analytics, Blue Dream took hold as the top-selling strain in Colorado dispensaries in February 2014, and it kept that position for 39 months. The strain was finally eclipsed by Durban Poison in May 2017, and ever since, the two have been going back and forth with Gorilla Glue for the highest sales figures.