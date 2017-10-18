Why Colorado Tokers Love Booger

My librarian mother taught me never to judge a book by its cover, but anything I put into my body is a different story. It took years for me to get over pea soup’s pukey-green color, and I nearly got cold feet with magic mushrooms after finding out they weren’t just grown in shit, but also still had some shit left on them. While I let those same instincts keep me away from Cat Piss and Chocolope strains for too long, I didn’t make the same mistake with Booger.

Boogers themselves may be disgusting, but the word slapped on them is fun, young and endearing. Anyone with the nickname Booger is sure to have a gregarious attitude, booming laugh and sloppy eating habits, all of which are side effects of the strain with the same name. I first came across Booger in early 2016 after a friend from Chronorado Medical recommended it, and I’ve had a soft spot for the 50/50 hybrid ever since.