Ask a Stoner: Where Are the Dispensaries in Brighton?

Dear Stoner: Are dispensaries banned in Brighton? I’m wondering if and when we’ll ever get any.

Sandra

Dear Sandra: Amendment 64 gives each county and municipality the right to decide which types of cannabis businesses — if any — to allow within their jurisdictions, and Brighton decided to stay dry. The city council banned medical dispensaries in 2011 and recreational shops in 2013; since these moves were bans, not moratoriums, dispensaries will be prohibited in Brighton until the bans are reversed by a council or town vote.