Five Things to Do With a Broken Hash Oil Cartridge

No matter how many times we refer readers to earlier Ask a Stoner columns, we still get bombarded with emails and phone calls from users asking what to do with their broken hash-oil cartridges.
We agree – broken cartridges are a fucking problem. And it's not just broken cartridges, either: Other than O.penVape (about which many of you have your own opinions), no brand in the pre-filled cartridge arena has been able to sustain a reliable shelf presence, much less offer trustworthy packaging and universal compatibility with vaporizer batteries. All of these gaps result can in a lot of unusable hash oil. And so can broken cartridges.
For those of you who just spent $50-plus on a cartridge of hash oil that you think is ruined, here are five alternatives for that liquid bliss.
Get a new cartridge
No, not a new pre-filled cartridge – an empty cartridge. Most vape shops sell empty cartridges for vapers who like to make their own e-cigarette juice, and it's extremely easy to do the same with hash oil once you find a syringe that fits. If the hash oil from the first cartridge was diluted with any sort of vaping liquid, this is your best option for combustion, as heating certain vape liquids with a flame or in very hot temperatures can cause a chemical reaction that's extremely unhealthy for the respiratory system.
Cook with it
It's hash, man. Just throw that shit in your brownie batter, cookie dough or any other baking mix, and you've got some infused goodies with the same stuff that most popular edibles are made of: hash oil. Most cartridges come in sizes ranging from 150 to 600 milligrams, and the dispensary packaging carries the THC and CBD percentages, making it easy to figure out the strength of your salvaged snacks.
Make a salve
Making a cannabinoid salve isn't as hard as it sounds, and before you visit a dermatologist, this could be just the thing you need for that burn, rash or dry spot. Just add the hash oil to some coconut and olive oils and stir for twenty minutes in a saucepan over low heat. Remove the mixture and pour it into a jar, using cheesecloth as a filter. Melt some beeswax in the same saucepan and add the oil mixture. Stir them together, and — voilà! Check out the entire recipe on Leafly.
Drop it on bowls
That same syringe used to fill an empty cartridge can also be used to apply hash oil to tops of bowls. Anyone who's tried using a dab tool or scalpel to spread goopy hash oil knows how messy it can get and how much oil can be lost as you try to get it from point A to point B. One small push from a syringe, however, provides a perfect dollop of honey to garnish your flower — and burn your lungs.
Drizzle it on joints
See above.
