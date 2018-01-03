Five Things to Do With a Broken Hash Oil Cartridge

No matter how many times we refer readers to earlier Ask a Stoner columns, we still get bombarded with emails and phone calls from users asking what to do with their broken hash-oil cartridges.

We agree – broken cartridges are a fucking problem. And it's not just broken cartridges, either: Other than O.penVape (about which many of you have your own opinions), no brand in the pre-filled cartridge arena has been able to sustain a reliable shelf presence, much less offer trustworthy packaging and universal compatibility with vaporizer batteries. All of these gaps result can in a lot of unusable hash oil. And so can broken cartridges.

For those of you who just spent $50-plus on a cartridge of hash oil that you think is ruined, here are five alternatives for that liquid bliss.