Ask a Stoner: What's the Dispensary Purchase Limit for Two People?

Dear Stoner: If I go into a dispensary to purchase weed with my wife when we’re in town, can we only buy an ounce between the two of us? And do CBD products count toward the limit?

George

Dear George: Colorado law allows anyone 21 or older to purchase one ounce of cannabis flower per day, and that can all be in one transaction. While dispensaries allow parties of people to approach the purchase counter together and discuss their options, they’re not confined to a single one-ounce purchase; individually, they can each purchase up to an ounce of cannabis/cannabis products. If it’s a group outing, be sure that you each hold on to or claim possession of your cannabis separately, as possessing more than an ounce of pot is still illegal in Colorado.

With so many options in some dispensaries, you're lucky there's 28 grams in an ounce. Scott Lentz