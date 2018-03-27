 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: What's the Dispensary Purchase Limit for Two People?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What's the Dispensary Purchase Limit for Two People?

Herbert Fuego | March 27, 2018 | 6:07am
AA

Dear Stoner: If I go into a dispensary to purchase weed with my wife when we’re in town, can we only buy an ounce between the two of us? And do CBD products count toward the limit?
George

Dear George: Colorado law allows anyone 21 or older to purchase one ounce of cannabis flower per day, and that can all be in one transaction. While dispensaries allow parties of people to approach the purchase counter together and discuss their options, they’re not confined to a single one-ounce purchase; individually, they can each purchase up to an ounce of cannabis/cannabis products. If it’s a group outing, be sure that you each hold on to or claim possession of your cannabis separately, as possessing more than an ounce of pot is still illegal in Colorado.

With so many options in some dispensaries, you're lucky there's 28 grams in an ounce.
With so many options in some dispensaries, you're lucky there's 28 grams in an ounce.
Scott Lentz

Any CBD products sold in Colorado dispensaries have to contain some THC, even if in small amounts. High-CBD flower and concentrates would contribute to your one-ounce limit like any other strains and waxes (you’re only allowed to purchase 8 grams of hash at a time but can still possess an ounce), but infused products such as topicals and edibles are measured in milligrams. You’re allowed to buy up to 800 milligrams of infused products, but CBD doesn’t apply to that, just THC.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >