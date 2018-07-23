The Clear Comes to Colorado — in CBD Form

Colorado's evolving cannabis market is no stranger to distillate THC and other forms of solvent-less concentrates, but one of the industry's OGs in translucent concentrates is now in Colorado — this time in CBD form.

The Clear, one of commercial pot's first extractors to begin selling distillate THC, has created quite a name for itself in its native California. The company's product is even nearing Kleenex-tissue status, as the term "the clear" is synonymous with the word "distillate" for consumers on the West Coast. However, the company's foray into the Rockies will be about THC's calmer, more buttoned-up cousin, cannabidiol (CBD).

Known for treating anxiety, pain, headaches, sleeping disorders, inflammation and seizures, CBD doesn't carry the psychotropic effects that THC does. The cannabinoid can be extracted from industrial hemp; because of its low THC content, it doesn't come with anywhere near the legal hurdles involved with psychotropic cannabis. Taking advantage of the murky regulatory status that allows hemp products to be sold online as a health supplement, licensed pot companies are choosing to expand into new states via hemp and CBD as they wait for federal prohibition to lighten up.