Ask a Stoner: What Is CBN?

Dear Stoner: I’ve noticed the CBD and THC percentages on my marijuana products, but what is CBN? That percentage is also on the bottle, but I’ve never heard of it.

Derrick

Dear Derrick: Cannabinol, or CBN, is one of around 113 known cannabinoids that can be isolated from the cannabis plant. Like THC and CBD, it's also one of the handful of cannabinoids that’s actually been studied — albeit not very much. If popular cannabinoids were named after Snow White’s seven dwarfs, psychoactive THC would likely be Dopey, while nurturing CBD would probably be Doc. CBN, known for its highly sedative qualities, would definitely be Sleepy.