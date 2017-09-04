Cannabis Calendar: Get Fed, Get Fit, Get Lit

The new month brings new art, new deals and new events on Colorado's cannabis calendar. You can get fed, get fit and get lit in Sepember; keep reading for all the details.

Farm-to-Table Dinner Paired with Cannabis

Friday, September 8

Belmar neighborhood in Lakewood

Enjoy company, drinks, dinner and cannabis in a private backyard in Lakewood's Belmar neighborhood with Interpretive Dining on Friday, September 8, from 6 to 10 p.m. For $180 each, attendees (21+) will enjoy an open bar, a four-course farm-to-table meal, a goodie bag, and transportation to and from the venue. A cannabis sommelier will be on hand sharing expertise and recommendations.

Four Course Cannabis Pairing Dinner-Asian Flavors

Saturday, September 9

Belmar

Interpretive Dining will hold another cannabis-pairing dinner with an Asian twist on Saturday, September 9, also in Belmar, from 6 to 10 p.m. The same services will be provided for $180 per person. Learn more here.

Colorado 420 Games Launch Party

Saturday, September 9

Break The Stigma Fitness

9690 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

The 420 Games will launch the 420 Games Team Colorado, the nation’s first chapter of The 420 Games run by Antonio and Heather DeRose, on Saturday, September 9, from 3:20 to 7:20 p.m. in Wheat Ridge. A community of local cannabis athletes, entrepreneurs and advocates, the 420 Games aims to create a new outlook on cannabis users by being physically active. Attendees (21+) must register to RSVP for the free event; cannabis consumption is allowed. Learn more here.

The Mid-day Burn

Wednesday, September 13

The Metlo

1111 Broadway

Held at the Metlo on various Wednesdays, the Mid-day Burn combines cannabis and fitness to bring together members, consumers and vendors of the cannabis industry for marketing enhancement and consumer interaction. Attendees (21+) must request an invite to the private event, upon which they can pay $10 to frequent the consumption lounge and $20 to participate in the workout.

A cannabis class at Balfour. Kenzie Bruce

Cannabis for Seniors

Friday, September 15

Balfour Stapleton

Stratos, a company known for its pharmaceutical-style products infused with cannabinoids, has been teaching a series of Cannabis 101 classes to Balfour Senior Living residents. The final class is at 4 p.m. September 15 at Balfour's new facility in Stapleton. Dr. Joseph Cohen and Dr. Sarah Berke with Holos Health, a holistic-health practice that specializes in medical marijuana evaluations, will share their knowledge with seniors; learn more here.

For more events around town, see the Westword calendar; send information about cannabis-related events to marijuana@westword.com.

