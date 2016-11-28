Cannabis Calendar for Denver in December

EXPAND Everdream Studios Kate McKee Simmons

As the weather cools down, the marijuana scene in Denver is heating up. The first two weeks of December see two big events: an awards ceremony for the industry and a high-end glass art show. On Wednesday, December 7, the Cannabis Business Awards will honor enterprises across the state; two days later, Heaterz is hosting an exhibit at the Space Gallery with multiple glass artists showcasing their hand-crafted bongs. Read on for the details.

Cannabis Marketing Association Meet-Up

Tuesday, December 6

Cannabis Marketing Association presents Samantha Chin, co-founder and director of marketing at PotGuide.com, from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10; Learn the location and more here.

Clover Leaf

Cannabis Business Awards

Wednesday, December 7

The marijuana industry is glitzing it up for the fourth annual Cannabis Business Awards, a red-carpet-formal event hosted by Clover Leaf Consulting that both highlights new technology and honors industry vets. Categories include Activist of the Year and Advocate of the Year, and products are also up for accolades, including best flower, extract and edibles. The evening, which runs from 6 to 11:30 p.m., includes a silent auction, live entertainment, hors d'oeuvres and champagne; it's all at the Four Seasons Hotel, 1111 14th Street. Tickets are $75 in advance and $100 at the door; for more information, visit cannabisbusinessinfo.com.

EXPAND Everdream Studios Kate McKee Simmons

HEATERZ

Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10

The artisans from Everdream Studios invite you to an exhibition of work created by Adam G, ELBO, Eusheen, Joe Peters, N8 Miers and WJC at Space Gallery, where you can see high-end glass made by some of the best artisans in the industry. Each piece sells for upwards of $10,000, but you can enjoy it for free at this show.

EXPAND Sacred Smoke Sanctuary Kate McKee Simmons

The Sacred Smoke Sanctuary

through December

While Denver voters just approved legalizing social use, a few businesses have already been allowing the consumption of marijuana on their property. One such business is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, when anyone who wishes to can stop by and enjoy cannabis on the premises. (You must BYO, but rolling papers and lighters are available for purchase.) The Smoke Sanctuary, located at 3704 Downing Street, is a 3,000 square-foot, intimate lounge available for your smoking comfort; there's a stack of possible snacks for sale, and water, tea and an in-house music system are complimentary. Call beforehand to make sure the Sanctuary isn't booked at 720-627-5254; admission to the sanctuary is $10 per person.

