Cannabis Calendar for the First Week of June 2017

Marijuana Taxes Contribute to State Budget, New Colorado Programs




Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 5:51 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons

Lindsey Bartlett
In June, cannabis events will be busting out all over, with a new weekly series, a regular Sunday showcase and the first DOPE Cup. Keep reading for all the details.

The Hemp & Cannabis Career Fair
Saturday, June 3
Cultivated Synergy
2901 Walnut Street
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3, the Hemp & Cannabis Career Fair will connect job-seekers to companies with a focus on hemp and cannabis, as well as ancillary businesses in a variety of fields. Tickets range from $5 (with MED license) to $10 at the door. Find out more on the Cannabis Career Fair website.

Yoga & Plants: Cannabis and Medicinal Herbs
Sunday, June 4
Evolve Yoga Denver
1341 South Broadway
Learn about a variety of medicinal herbs, including marijuana, at Evolve Yoga Denver on Sunday, June 4. An hour-long vinyasa flow precedes the class, the entire package runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For $25, you'll get instruction and a pot, seeds and soil; cannabis will not be provided, but attendees are encouraged to BYOC. The combo of classes, with a different plant featured every week, continues through July; get the details from Evolve Yoga.


Mile High Marijuana Showcase

The Mile High Marijuana Showcase
Sunday, June 4
The Metlo
1111 Broadway
Every Sunday starting at 4 p.m., the MetLo Skyline & Suites is hosting private cannabis consumption gatherings featuring products from a variety of Colorado's cannabis vendors. There'll be an open weed bar where attendees can sample different strains, as well as an edibles candy shop. The event is free, but registration is mandatory; see more on the Showcase site.

Overview of Cannabis Laboratory Data
Monday, June 5
5902 McIntyre Street, Golden
The initial Cannabis Laboratory Series program runs from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, with an overview of the cannabinoids used in essential oils, residual solvents, heavy metals and pesticides. The class, which runs $150, is designed specifically for people who have worked in a laboratory or in another analytical profession. Find out more here.

Exploring Cannabis & Women's Health
Wednesday, June 7
Postmodern Company
2734 Walnut Street
Join an educational discussion hosted by Ellementa, a women-owned startup building a network and resources for women interested in learning about cannabis wellness. The event costs $10 to $25; get the details here.

Keep reading for more events in June.


