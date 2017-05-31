Cannabis Calendar for the First Week of June 2017

Lindsey Bartlett

In June, cannabis events will be busting out all over, with a new weekly series, a regular Sunday showcase and the first DOPE Cup. Keep reading for all the details.

The Hemp & Cannabis Career Fair

Saturday, June 3

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3, the Hemp & Cannabis Career Fair will connect job-seekers to companies with a focus on hemp and cannabis, as well as ancillary businesses in a variety of fields. Tickets range from $5 (with MED license) to $10 at the door. Find out more on the Cannabis Career Fair website.

Yoga & Plants: Cannabis and Medicinal Herbs

Sunday, June 4

Evolve Yoga Denver

1341 South Broadway

Learn about a variety of medicinal herbs, including marijuana, at Evolve Yoga Denver on Sunday, June 4. An hour-long vinyasa flow precedes the class, the entire package runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For $25, you'll get instruction and a pot, seeds and soil; cannabis will not be provided, but attendees are encouraged to BYOC. The combo of classes, with a different plant featured every week, continues through July; get the details from Evolve Yoga.

Mile High Marijuana Showcase

The Mile High Marijuana Showcase

Sunday, June 4

The Metlo

1111 Broadway

Every Sunday starting at 4 p.m., the MetLo Skyline & Suites is hosting private cannabis consumption gatherings featuring products from a variety of Colorado's cannabis vendors. There'll be an open weed bar where attendees can sample different strains, as well as an edibles candy shop. The event is free, but registration is mandatory; see more on the Showcase site.

Overview of Cannabis Laboratory Data

Monday, June 5

5902 McIntyre Street, Golden

The initial Cannabis Laboratory Series program runs from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, with an overview of the cannabinoids used in essential oils, residual solvents, heavy metals and pesticides. The class, which runs $150, is designed specifically for people who have worked in a laboratory or in another analytical profession. Find out more here.

Exploring Cannabis & Women's Health

Wednesday, June 7

Postmodern Company

2734 Walnut Street

Join an educational discussion hosted by Ellementa, a women-owned startup building a network and resources for women interested in learning about cannabis wellness. The event costs $10 to $25; get the details here.

