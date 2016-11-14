Cannabis Calendar for Denver November 14-19 (And Beyond)
Today we should finally learn if Ordinance 300 has officially passed in Denver, paving the way for the creation of places where pot can be consumed socially. Also starting on November 14, Denver will host yet another symposium, this one for medical professionals. On Saturday, things get really fun: In Colorado Springs, worlds will collide as weed culture meets comic-book culture at Chromic Con; on the other side of Denver, Earth Yoga Boulder will hold a Ganjasana yoga class. Keep reading for the details.
Marijuana for Medical Professionals 2016
Monday, November 14 through Wednesday, November 16
Learn from top researchers at the Westin Hotel from. Mara Gordon of Aunt Zelda's California and Guillermo Velasco of Compultense Universidad de Madrid, Spain, are keynote speakers the first day, discussing "Cannabinoids and Terpenes in Practice" and "Advances in Cannabis Cancer Research." Donald Abrams of San Francisco General Hospital and Reuven Or of Hadassah Research Hospital in Israel are the keynote speakers on day two, discussing "Cannabis in Cancer and Pain" and "Cannabis in Bone Marrow Transplantation." The price is $545 and up.
Chromic Con
Saturday, November 19
Head to theSpeak Easy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club
in Colorado Springs on Saturday, November 19, for the world's first marijuana-friendly comic-book convention. From noon to 3 p.m., you can dress as your favorite fantasy character and enjoy some weed with like-minded people while you watch live music performances, see rare artwork and catch a celebrity comedy lineup. Event organizers can be reached at SpeakeasyColorado@gmail.com.
Ganjasana
Saturday, November 19
At 5 p.m. on Saturday November 19, join other yogis at Earth Yoga in Boulder for a "Ganjasana" yoga practice. Ganjasana is a ceremonial practice aligning regenerative cannabis plant medicine, or "ganja," with sacred yoga body postures called "asana." Class costs $35 and you can register here.
