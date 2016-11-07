Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events in Denver November 7-13 (and Beyond)

Cannabis culture is on a roll in Colorado. Martin Alonso

You can get your fill of cannabis culture this weekend, with the Conference for Cannabis Fitness and the Cinebis Film Festival opening Friday. But first, there's Election Day — which includes a vote on social consumption in Colorado, as well as ballot measures in fifteen more Colorado municipalities. Will there be reason to party on November 8? Keep readings for this week's cannabis calendar.

Party at Cervantes' Other Side. Westword

Akimbo Customer Appreciation Night

Monday, November 7

Standing Akimbo is hosting its first Customer Appreciation Night at Cervantes' Other Side at 7 p.m. November 7 in partnership with EndoCanna, Evolab CO2, Green Dot Labs, Apothecanna and Concentrate Supply Co., with a special performance by Andy Frasco. Pick up your tickets (18+) at the Akimbo shop.

Initiative 300 Election Night Party

Tuesday, November 8

Party with the people behind Initiative 300, the social-consumption proposal, at El Charrito starting at 7 p.m. Find out more about the initiative here.

Munch and Learn: Decarboxylation and Cannabinoid Activation

Wednesday, November 9

While trying to keep up with the inundation of regulations in the cannabis industry, it can be difficult to follow all of the labor laws associated with running a business, too. At noon on Wednesday, November 9, Acero will offer a presentation with solutions for owners and managers, as well as information on how to offer competitive employee benefits without breaking the bank; the presenters are Billy Post and Sara Conway. This event is free, but you can grab lunch for $15; register for this event here.

Conference for Cannabis Fitness and Cinebis Film Festival

Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13

A celebration of cannabis and film, Cinebis Film Festival will run from Friday through Sunday at the Manitou Movie School in Manitou Springs. Opening night features a keynote address by Dean Frankmore, a former pharmacist, speaking on "Cannabis Fitness in the Community." Films at the festival include A New Leaf on Life, The Ripple Effect of PTSD and GrassRoots: The Cannabis Revolution. A weekend pass can be purchased here.

