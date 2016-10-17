Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events In Denver October 17-22 (and Beyond)

Our cannabis calendar is full of events this week that should help prepare you for some big things to come at the end of October. Keep reading for the details:

Cannabis Society's Toasty Tuesday

Tuesday, October 18

Join cannabis advocates and professionals at the launch of the first Toasty Tuesday West of New York City from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, on the Fire terrace bar of the ART Hotel — at the same time similar events are occurring in Boston and Denver. The free event is 21+ only, and it's a non-consumption event, so leave your weed at home — but bring your business cards.

National Cannabis Industry Association's Cannabis Caucus

Thursday, October 20

On Thursday, October 20, Boulder's ever-growing group of cannabis-industry professionals will meet to make connections, talk trends and receive national and state-specific policy updates. The event is free for members; you'll get the exact time and location after you register.

2017 Connoisseur Cup Qualifier

Friday, October 21, through Saturday, October 22

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Coalition is hosting the 2017 Connoisseur Cup Qualifier. From Friday, October 21, through Saturday, October 22, bring your flower, concentrates and edibles to be judged at the Speak Easy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club in Colorado Springs. Tickets are $20 to $50, and each entry is an additional $10.

Wild 'n Free Gala and Art Auction

Saturday, October 22

Enjoy nature-inspired works by leading artists, local food and drink, and dialogue about the marijuana industry at the Rembrandt Yard Art Gallery and Event Center from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. Buffalo Field Campaign’s efforts to protect the wild, free-roaming bison of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will be the focus of this event hosted by the Cannabis Coalition for the Arts; tickets are $85 per person and $150 per couple.

