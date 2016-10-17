menu

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events In Denver October 17-22 (and Beyond)

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events October 10-14 (and Beyond)


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events In Denver October 17-22 (and Beyond)

Monday, October 17, 2016 at 6:05 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events In Denver October 17-22 (and Beyond) (2)
Cannabis Society
A A

Our cannabis calendar is full of events this week that should help prepare you for some big things to come at the end of October. Keep reading for the details:

Cannabis Society's Toasty Tuesday
Tuesday, October 18
Join cannabis advocates and professionals at the launch of the first Toasty Tuesday West of New York City from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, on the Fire terrace bar of the ART Hotel — at the same time similar events are occurring in Boston and Denver. The free event is 21+ only, and it's a non-consumption event, so leave your weed at home — but bring your business cards. 

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events In Denver October 17-22 (and Beyond) (3)EXPAND
Brooke Gilbert

National Cannabis Industry Association's Cannabis Caucus
Thursday, October 20
On Thursday, October 20, Boulder's ever-growing group of cannabis-industry professionals will meet to make connections, talk trends and receive national and state-specific policy updates. The event is free for members; you'll get the exact time and location after you register.

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events In Denver October 17-22 (and Beyond) (4)
Cannabis Connoisseur's Coalition

2017 Connoisseur Cup Qualifier 
Friday, October 21, through Saturday, October 22
The Cannabis Connoisseur's Coalition is hosting the 2017 Connoisseur Cup Qualifier. From Friday, October 21, through Saturday, October 22, bring your flower, concentrates and edibles to be judged at the Speak Easy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club in Colorado Springs. Tickets are $20 to $50, and each entry is an additional $10.

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events In Denver October 17-22 (and Beyond)
Wild 'N Free

Wild 'n Free Gala and Art Auction
Saturday, October 22
Enjoy nature-inspired works by leading artists, local food and drink, and dialogue about the marijuana industry at the Rembrandt Yard Art Gallery and Event Center from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. Buffalo Field Campaign’s efforts to protect the wild, free-roaming bison of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will be the focus of this event hosted by the Cannabis Coalition for the Arts; tickets are $85 per person and $150 per couple.

Related Stories

Keep reading for upcoming events.


Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >