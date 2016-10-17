Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events In Denver October 17-22 (and Beyond)
Our cannabis calendar is full of events this week that should help prepare you for some big things to come at the end of October. Keep reading for the details:
Cannabis Society's Toasty Tuesday
Tuesday, October 18
Join cannabis advocates and professionals at the launch of the first Toasty Tuesday West of New York City from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, on the Fire terrace bar of the ART Hotel — at the same time similar events are occurring in Boston and Denver. The free event is 21+ only, and it's a non-consumption event, so leave your weed at home — but bring your business cards.
National Cannabis Industry Association's Cannabis Caucus
Thursday, October 20
On Thursday, October 20, Boulder's ever-growing group of cannabis-industry professionals will meet to make connections, talk trends and receive national and state-specific policy updates. The event is free for members; you'll get the exact time and location after you register.
2017 Connoisseur Cup Qualifier
Friday, October 21, through Saturday, October 22
The Cannabis Connoisseur's Coalition is hosting the 2017 Connoisseur Cup Qualifier. From Friday, October 21, through Saturday, October 22, bring your flower, concentrates and edibles to be judged at the Speak Easy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club in Colorado Springs. Tickets are $20 to $50, and each entry is an additional $10.
Wild 'n Free Gala and Art Auction
Saturday, October 22
Enjoy nature-inspired works by leading artists, local food and drink, and dialogue about the marijuana industry at the Rembrandt Yard Art Gallery and Event Center from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. Buffalo Field Campaign’s efforts to protect the wild, free-roaming bison of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will be the focus of this event hosted by the Cannabis Coalition for the Arts; tickets are $85 per person and $150 per couple.
Keep reading for upcoming events.Next Page
Get the Marijuana Newsletter
Stay informed of the latest marijuana news and views with updates about dispensaries, strains, products, changes to the law, and special offers in your area.
Upcoming Events
-
It's a Mystery!
TicketsWed., Oct. 19, 7:00pm
-
Homecoming Masquerade
TicketsThu., Oct. 20, 9:00pm
-
In the Whale (EP release)
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:00pm
-
Michael Ray
TicketsSat., Oct. 22, 8:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!