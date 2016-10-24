Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events in Denver October 24-30 (and Beyond)

www.cannagrowexpo.com

Thinkstock

This is a big week for the cannabis industry, with three important events in Denver. Keep reading for the details on these seminars and conventions, as well as more upcoming events.

Organic Cannabis Association

2016 Denver Cannabis Sustainability Symposium

Wednesday, October 26

Top experts from across the country will gather at the Colorado Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on October 26 to discuss key environmental challenges facing the industry. Topics include energy efficiency, water management and waste minimization, with a focus on the newest tools and technologies for efficient and safe cannabis production. The event is hosted by the Organic Cannabis Association with support from Denver Environmental Health and sponsorship by Denver Relief Consulting. Admission is $50; register here.

City and County of Denver Government

Marijuana Management Symposium 2016

Thursday, October 27

For the second consecutive year, the City of Denver is sharing its collaborative approach to marijuana management with other communities. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 27 at the Colorado Convention Center, regulators and officials who are interested in sharing ideas and best practices about the regulation of legal marijuana will meet at the Colorado Convention Center. The symposium costs $300; register here.

CannaGrow Expo

CannaGrow Expo

Saturday, October 29-Sunday, October 30

On Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, the CannaGrow Expo will be open to cannabis growers, grow managers, dispensary owners and grow enthusiasts who want to explore the latest cannabis cultivation technology. CannaGrow will comprise 25 cultivation-focused educational sessions led by world-class growers. Registration is $399 (18-plus) and tickets can be purchased here.

Grow Depot's Facebook page

Grow Depot's Halloween Costume Party/Grow Show

October 29

From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, join Grow Depot Hydroponics and Organics at a Halloween costume party and grow show. There will be vendors, food, music, prizes and more. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.



Keep reading for more upcoming events.



Marijuana for Medical Professionals

Marijuana for Medical Professionals

November 14-16

Top cannabis physicians and researchers from the United States, Israel, Puerto Rico and Spain will gather at the Westin Hotel for this conference. Mara Gordon of Aunt Zelda's California and Guillermo Velasco of Compultense Universidad de Madrid, Spain, are keynote speakers the first day, discussing "Cannabinoids and Terpenes in Practice" and "Advances in Cannabis Cancer Research." Donald Abrams of San Francisco General Hospital and Reuven Or of Hadassah Research Hospital in Israel are the keynotes the next day, speaking on "Cannabis in Cancer and Pain" and "Cannabis in Bone Marrow Transplantation" the second day. This event costs $545; register here.

Chronic Con

3rd Annual Chromic Con

November 19

From noon to 3 p.m. on November 19, Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club will host the third edition of the world's first marijuana-friendly comic book convention. Dress up as your favorite fantasy characters, watch live music performances, hear comics and see rare art while you enjoy some weed with like-minded people. For more info, call 719-445-9083 or e-mail SpeakeasyColorado@gmail.com.

