menu

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events in Denver, October 3-6

BDS Analytics Launches Scientific Consumer Survey of Nation's Cannabis Users


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events in Denver, October 3-6

Monday, October 3, 2016 at 12:22 p.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
A stitch in time...
A stitch in time...
Heathen Handmade
A A

1. Puff, Pass & Pincushion
Join Denver artist Leslie Moffatt of Heathen Handmade from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, for a two-hour Puff, Pass & Pincushion session. Design your own needlepoint art with step-by-step instructions and then take home your own quirky, completed cross-stitch. The class is $49, which includes a cannabis-themed pattern, a cross-stitch hoop, fabric, and embroidery floss. Attendees must be at least 21 and are encouraged to bring their own cannabis to smoke while they stitch. 

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events in Denver, October 3-6 (2)
Cannabis Tech Association

2. Cannabis Tech Denver
Join other cannabis enthusiasts on Wednesday, October 5, for a free discussion about the future of the cannabis industry and how technology can play a significant role in the legitimization of the industry. Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. and open networking begins at 8:10 p.m.

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events in Denver, October 3-6 (3)
Cannabis Career Expo

3. Cannabis Career Expo
Attend Pueblo's Cannabis Career Expo at Rawlings Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, for a Q&A with cannabis business professionals that includes resume tips and networking. Admission is $2, which covers a registration packet and a raffle ticket for another course.

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events in Denver, October 3-6 (4)
womengrow.com

4. Sensitivity and Allyship
The marijuana industry has grown to include people of different backgrounds, races and age groups; now Women Grow is hosting an event to help everyone learn how to get along. The event costs $35, and will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Twisted Thursday.

Related Stories

Related Events

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >