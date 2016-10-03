Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events in Denver, October 3-6

A stitch in time... Heathen Handmade

1. Puff, Pass & Pincushion

Join Denver artist Leslie Moffatt of Heathen Handmade from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, for a two-hour Puff, Pass & Pincushion session. Design your own needlepoint art with step-by-step instructions and then take home your own quirky, completed cross-stitch. The class is $49, which includes a cannabis-themed pattern, a cross-stitch hoop, fabric, and embroidery floss. Attendees must be at least 21 and are encouraged to bring their own cannabis to smoke while they stitch.

Cannabis Tech Association

2. Cannabis Tech Denver

Join other cannabis enthusiasts on Wednesday, October 5, for a free discussion about the future of the cannabis industry and how technology can play a significant role in the legitimization of the industry. Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. and open networking begins at 8:10 p.m.

Cannabis Career Expo

3. Cannabis Career Expo

Attend Pueblo's Cannabis Career Expo at Rawlings Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, for a Q&A with cannabis business professionals that includes resume tips and networking. Admission is $2, which covers a registration packet and a raffle ticket for another course.

womengrow.com

4. Sensitivity and Allyship

The marijuana industry has grown to include people of different backgrounds, races and age groups; now Women Grow is hosting an event to help everyone learn how to get along. The event costs $35, and will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Twisted Thursday.

