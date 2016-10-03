Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events in Denver, October 3-6
|
A stitch in time...
Heathen Handmade
1. Puff, Pass & Pincushion
Join Denver artist Leslie Moffatt of Heathen Handmade from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, for a two-hour Puff, Pass & Pincushion session. Design your own needlepoint art with step-by-step instructions and then take home your own quirky, completed cross-stitch. The class is $49, which includes a cannabis-themed pattern, a cross-stitch hoop, fabric, and embroidery floss. Attendees must be at least 21 and are encouraged to bring their own cannabis to smoke while they stitch.
|
Cannabis Tech Association
2. Cannabis Tech Denver
Join other cannabis enthusiasts on Wednesday, October 5, for a free discussion about the future of the cannabis industry and how technology can play a significant role in the legitimization of the industry. Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. and open networking begins at 8:10 p.m.
|
Cannabis Career Expo
3. Cannabis Career Expo
Attend Pueblo's Cannabis Career Expo at Rawlings Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, for a Q&A with cannabis business professionals that includes resume tips and networking. Admission is $2, which covers a registration packet and a raffle ticket for another course.
|
womengrow.com
4. Sensitivity and Allyship
The marijuana industry has grown to include people of different backgrounds, races and age groups; now Women Grow is hosting an event to help everyone learn how to get along. The event costs $35, and will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Twisted Thursday.
