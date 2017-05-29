Reader: I'd Much Rather Be in Traffic Surrounded by Potheads Than Alcohol Drinkers

Anthony Camera

On Memorial Day, law enforcement authorities will be setting up checkpoints all over metro Denver. But while it's easy to test drivers for alcohol impairment, it's far more difficult to do accurate testing for THC, and the result can be unfair to cannabis consumers, according to our readers. Says Jimmy:

I work in the marijuana industry. Many of the folks in that industry are very functional users who have been constantly high for weeks, months, even years. They can and do carry out all normal activities with the same level of competence that I observe in many sober individuals. Marijuana may affect someone's attention span, but then again so can cellphones, the radio, talking with passengers and so on. They don't suffer the reaction-time deficit that alcohol users do. And they don't seem to have the same predilection for speeding and recklessness that drunk drivers do. I'd much rather be in traffic surrounded by potheads.



Adds Brian:



Marijuana consumers deserve and demand the equal rights and protections under our laws that are currently afforded to the drinkers of booze, which is far more dangerous and deadly, yet perfectly legal, widely accepted, endlessly advertised and even glorified as an All-American pastime, booze. Plain and simple!



Concludes Ed:

There's simply an inherent problem with THC testing at accidents or for inebriation. I could be stone-cold sober but STILL test high for THC because of the bongs I hit 24 hours beforehand. Likewise, being moderately high is easy to pass off as being sober in front of a cop. So good luck figuring this one out.



What changes do you think should be made to check for people driving while under the influence of alcohol? Cannabis?

