Five Cannabis-Friendly Getaways in Colorado

Wilderness Bud and Breakfast

If you're planning a summer of hiking and camping around Colorado, remember that it's still illegal to smoke on federal or state land, which rules out most campsites. There are, however, a handful of campsites on private land that do allow consumption, a well as some lodges that encourage it:

EXPAND Bud+Breakfast guests can rent one of fourteen cabins at the Aspen Canyon Ranch. Kate McKee Simmons

Aspen Canyon Ranch

Located ninety minutes west of Denver, Aspen Canyon Ranch sits on 400 acres of private land. The venue is designed for group outings and private functions, but has got a cabin reserved specifically for guests that has a supplied kitchen and two bathrooms. There's a main lodge with cable and wireless internet, and guests are welcome to hang out there, too. Rooms start at $299.

Bud+Breakfast at Silverthorne

This five-room property in Silverthorne boasts a free ski shuttle, complimentary breakfast and wifi, as well as a spa tub, sauna and fitness center. Rooms start at $175 and include a wake n' bake breakfast, beer, wine and a bud bar, as well as a 4:20 happy hour.

CanyonSide Campground

Canyon Side Campground

Canyon Side Campground, about two hours northwest of Denver, has space for tent camping, RV hookups and fully furnished cabins. Tent sites are $20 a night, RV parking is $50 and cabins start at $99. The tent area overlooks over a river where guests can fly fish, and there are trails for hiking, horseback-riding or riding ATVs. On your way up to the campground, check out one of the two dozen breweries in Fort Collins, including New Belgium and Odell's.

Lake San Cristobol

Lake San Cristobol

The second largest natural lake in Colorado features 31 campsites around the lake. You can fish off the boat dock and canoe or kayak. A campsite is $15 a night; you'll need to bring your own tent, RV or ADA campsite.

Wilderness Bud and Breakfast

Wilderness Bud and Breakfast

Head southwest for another private campsite twenty miles from Pagosa Springs. it offers fully furnished single and double tipis starting at $70 a night and waterfront tent sites for $45 a night per person; tents and sleeping bags and mats can be rented. The facility has a community kitchen and solar-heated shower facility, as well as llamas, rock climbing, swimming, fishing and hiking. The price includes a continental breakfast and a 4:20 p.m. campfire happy hour.

