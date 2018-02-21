Terrapin-Funded TheNewsStation.com Connects Pot and Politics

Welcome to 2018, when distinguished political reporters are jumping ship to report on pot. Run by longtime political reporter Peter Marcus, just-launched website TheNewsStation.com is striving to be the intersection between pot and politics while also shedding light on daily developments in the cannabis industry as a whole.

"We’re not trying to compete or necessarily be breaking news with this site, but usually when you see stories on cannabis, it’s [aggregated] — but we also want to be highlighting the significance and meaning of that news," says Marcus, a former political reporter for ColoradoPolitics.com and the Durango Herald who joined the site as editor before its launch. "We’re not trying to speak for the cannabis industry; we’re trying to give our unique perspective on it."

The site is funded by Terrapin Care Station, a Boulder-born dispensary chain with locations in Aurora, Boulder and Denver, and is intended to offer pot-centric news with a subjective twist. For example, a recent article on Republican Senator Cory Gardner presents him as a "cannabis champion" and lists several instances of Gardner's work on legal cannabis, states' rights and tax reform as proof. The site also delves into United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions's decision to revoke the Cole Memorandum and nine years' worth of federal protective guidelines for state-compliant cannabis businesses and users.