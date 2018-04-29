Reader: How Will Cannabist Bots React to Smoking Weed?

The Cannabist was a groundbreaking experiment for mainstream media. Under editor Ricardo Baca, who moved over from his gig as music/entertainment editor at the Denver Post, it launched in time for the January 1, 2014, debut of legal marijuana sales in Colorado, with a dedicated staff that reached a high of seven. But Baca left in December 2016 and today runs Grasslands, "a journalism-minded agency"; when Post writer Alicia Wallace departs for a fellowship, the Cannabist will reportedly be left to bots.

Baca's replacement, Alex Pasqueriello, who was disappeared by the Post on April 26, tweeted the news at @BeingAlexP: "Did you hear? Today was my last as editor of The Cannabist. Let’s burn one down."

Readers were quick to react to the news. Says Greg: