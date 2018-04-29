Reader: How Will Cannabist Bots React to Smoking Weed?

The Cannabist was a groundbreaking experiment for mainstream media. Under editor Ricardo Baca, who moved over from his gig as music/entertainment editor at the Denver Post, it launched in time for the January 1, 2014, debut of legal marijuana sales in Colorado, with a dedicated staff that reached a high of seven. But Baca left in December 2016 and today runs Grasslands, "a journalism-minded agency"; when Post writer Alicia Wallace departs for a fellowship, the Cannabist will reportedly be left to bots.
Baca's replacement, Alex Pasqueriello, who was disappeared by the Post on April 26, tweeted the news at @BeingAlexP: "Did you hear? Today was my last as editor of The Cannabist. Let’s burn one down."
Readers were quick to react to the news. Says Greg:
I am curious how the bots will react to smoking weed. I am guessing they won't get it.
Notes Rick:
Downsizing is NO surprise at the Post.
Adds Jeremy:
Sad. I will be unfollowing Robo-Cannabist and taking the site off of my daily rotation.
Concludes Gregory:
Someone please bring back the Rocky Mountain News.
Baca is a veteran of the Rocky Mountain News, too. His Grasslands "is in early discussions with Post leadership about potentially purchasing The Cannabist should they decide to sell it," according to a release sent out by the agency after news broke of the downsizing.
The Cannabist cuts are just the latest draconian move by the Post's owners. Baca was one of the writers who contributed an essay to the April 15 Perspective section dedicated to saving the Post from hedge-fund overlord Alden Global Capital, and showing why "news matters."
What did you/do you think of the Cannabist? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.
