Ask a Stoner: How Do You Store Pot Butter?

Dear Stoner: Just made some pot butter, but I have too much. How long does this stuff last?

Chopped

Dear Chopped: Regular butter should last anywhere from six to nine months in the fridge if sealed, according to eatbydate.com, but that shelf life is extremely reduced after you cook it, infuse it with cannabinoids and refrigerate it again. Once infused, pot butter lasts only a few weeks in the fridge; I wouldn't feel safe cooking with it or eating it after a month. If you store that pot butter in something airtight and throw it in the freezer, though, it should last around six months.

Westword