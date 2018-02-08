 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: Does CBD Treat Dogs and Humans the Same?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Does CBD Treat Dogs and Humans the Same?

Herbert Fuego | February 8, 2018 | 5:22am
AA

Dear Stoner: Can you tell me if CBD treats the same issues for dogs as it does for humans? I need something for a dog with inflammation from a degenerative joint disease, as well as anxiety and a fussy attitude from the pain.
Marty

Dear Marty: Sorry to hear about your pooch. Colorado State University's Veterinary Teaching Hospital is currently studying how CBD can help osteoarthritis in animals, and you can get information on the institution's website. Also, Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital recently held a forum on medical marijuana for veterinarians and pet owners, so you can also reach out to real experts there or any other veterinarian interested in CBD.

Related Stories

Ask a Stoner: Does CBD Treat Dogs and Humans the Same?
Roxana Gonzalez /Shutterstock

I'm no veterinarian, but I can tell you that CBD helps many of the same conditions in animals as it does in humans; as with humans, CBD oil can give animals relief from certain forms of epilepsy, joint pain, inflammation, anxiety, skin disorders and more. Most conditions require the oil to be ingested orally by dogs, but the dosage varies depending on the size of the dog. According to Wheat Ridge veterinarians, you should start with 0.1 to 0.5 milligrams of CBD for every kilogram your pet weighs, twice a day, and stay with the animal for at least two hours to see how it reacts.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >