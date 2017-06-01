Ask a Stoner: How Can CBD Coffee Be Legal Outside Colorado?

EXPAND westword

Dear Stoner: I was at a cafe in Detroit, and they had CBD oil available as an add-on to my coffee. They said it was from Colorado. How is that legal?

Dear Rob: Hope you decided to splurge on it. If the CBD oil was any good, it could’ve eased inflammation, pain and tension — three things I hear Detroit has a lot of. It can also help counteract the caffeine jitters.

The cafe likely bought CBD oils that were extracted from hemp, which is perfectly legal to sell across state lines.

While we wait for the federal government to get its thumb out of its ass on this weed thing, the only CBD products that can be sold outside of Colorado have to be made with hemp, which has less than 0.3 percent THC. It’s not as good as the real thing, but it’s better than nothing.

