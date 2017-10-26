Ask a Stoner: Is CBD Oil the Same as Hemp Oil in Food?

Dear Stoner: I see hemp oil advertised in soap, lotions, etc. Is all of that the same as CBD oil? Sooo many oils...
Bella
Dear Bella: It’s hard to keep up with extracts because of cannabis’s legal status and social stigma, so no worries. Although CBD can be derived from hemp and neither oils have psychoactive effects like THC waxes and shatters at dispensaries, CBD and hemp oils are made from different parts of the plant and have different purposes. CBD is a compound found in hemp flowers, so extractors try to pull as much of it from the plant matter as they can and then purify it further. Hemp oil is made from pressing hemp seeds and, as you’ve noticed, is used in a variety of products.
CBD oil is generally used for medicinal purposes, treating inflammation, pain, sleeping disorders and even certain types of epileptic seizures. Hemp-seed oil is used as a protein supplement for food, as varnish for wood and, because of its remedial properties for hair and skin, as an ingredient in the lotion and soap products you mentioned. You can buy hemp-seed oil online or at certain food stores, where you can learn about more ways to incorporate it into your diet and hygiene.
